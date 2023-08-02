Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kick off time

Liverpool will square off against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Reds’ final pre-season tour of Singapore. Kick off is set for 12.30 BST.

Read how you can watch Liverpool v Bayern live streaming on TV today.

This bout will take place at the National Stadium, with the winners billed to lift the Singapore Trophy which is to be presented by Audi and Standard Chartered Bank.

The Reds thrashed Leicester 4-0 in Kallang on Sunday, while the German champions finished their visit to Japan with a 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale last Saturday.

How Liverpool fans can watch the game on TV

Liverpool fans can see the full 90 minutes of the friendly bout with Bayern through the club’s official live stream on LFCTV.

If you haven’t subscribed yet, do so and get to see your favourite team in action on Wednesday.

How both teams have fared in their last two matches

Liverpool continued their dominance over EFL Championship side Leicester City, as Jürgen Klopp’s men put four unanswered goals past their opponents on the day.

The Anfield giants also rippled the net four times in their 4-4 draw with German side Greuther Furth prior to their meeting with Leicester City.

Meanwhile the German champions Bayern Munich have performed below their standards in their last two friendlies.

Although they picked up a 1-0 win against Kawasaki Frontale in their last game, Tuchel’s side have not particularly been strong in recent weeks, having lost 2-1 to Man City in their second pre-season game last week.

Liverpool friendly form

Liverpool have impressed in the pre-season games so far, picking up two wins and a draw and netting twelve goals (four apiece) in three matches played.

This scoring feat is admirable with the new faces in the team adapting to life with the team quickly. It’ll be a good test for the Reds as they face the Bavarians with their season opener against Chelsea taking place in a fortnight.

Form: WDW

Bayern friendly form

Granted, Liverpool’s goal scoring form in the pre-season games are admirable, the Reds’ 12 strikes are dwarfed by Bayern’s opening 27-0 thrashing of ninth-tier FC Rottach-Egern.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side have since struggled to assert their dominance in the two games they played after that, losing to Man City, 2-1 and edging out Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 a few days back.

The Bayern side will have to be at their best to match Liverpool on Wednesday.

Form: WLW