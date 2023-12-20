Home - News - Liverpool v West Ham live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Wednesday night Carabao Cup evening kick off between Liverpool and West Ham United, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the final four when they host West Ham United in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Anfield.

The Reds have a real shot at clinching the Premier League title with champions Manchester City struggling in fourth place, but they were held by Manchester United on Sunday evening as they dropped to second in the Premier League table and lost ground in the title race.

What TV channel is the EFL Cup game on?

This EFL Cup match is available to watch through Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom. Live commentary is also available through Talksport and BBC Radio 5 live from the kick off time of 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Carabao Cup in play service live from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will now want to see a reaction from his players in midweek at Anfield, where the Merseysiders’ are unbeaten this season.

With the other big players such as Arsenal and Manchester City already knocked out of the competition, Liverpool are also the clear favourites to add to the silverware cabinet this year.

West Ham cup specialists

The Reds are set to face a West Ham side, who have made a penchant of producing their best in cup competitions, whether that be in Europe or domestically. Lets not forget the Hammers disposed of Arsenal in the previous round.

The Hammers come into this match on a high too, having eased past Wolves in their 3-0 win at the weekend to move up to eighth in the table, just six points off fifth position.

The Hammers’ recent blip came with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham.

David Moyes side have turned things round somewhat, with victories over Freiburg and Wolves, most recently beating the Black Country outfit 3-0 on Sunday thanks to inspired performances from Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus.