Liverpool v Sparta Prague – where to watch, live stream, tv channel

Where to watch the Europa League match between Liverpool and Sparta Prague tonight, with live streaming details and tv channel information from Anfield.

Liverpool is poised to smoothly progress to the Europa League quarterfinals when they host Sparta Prague at Anfield, carrying a substantial 5-1 lead from the first leg.

This match is anticipated to be more straightforward than their recent 1-1 draw against Manchester City so we may see some squad rotation from Jurgen Klopp.

What TV channel is the Liverpool game on?

Liverpool’s Europa League match with Sparta Prague is available on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom from Anfield Stadium in Liverpool with a kick off time of 8:00PM.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Anfield starting from kick-off time.

Darwin Nunez, with a standout performance, along with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, and Dominik Szoboszlai, have placed Jurgen Klopp’s team in a dominant position, despite conceding an own goal by Conor Bradley.

With a few big games on the horizon, Klopp might rest key players for this one. The German coach aims for a historic quadruple in his final season at Anfield, having already secured the Carabao Cup.

Sparta Prague, likely focusing on domestic competitions after their European journey concludes, showed signs of wear in their recent 4-0 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Fortuna Liga.

This loss, ending a 10-game unbeaten streak, narrows their lead over Slavia Prague to just one point, threatening their title defensce in the Fortuna Liga.

