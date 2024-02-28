Home - News - Liverpool v Southampton on TV – Where to watch streaming

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round match between Liverpool and Southampton, including information on the live TV options and live stream news.

Liverpool will look to take another step towards a historic quadruple when they play host to Championship automatic promotion chasers Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The Reds return to home comforts fresh off an enthralling 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, as a youthful side carried out the first step towards completing the ideal goodbye in legendary boss Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp was visibly moved on Sunday following Liverpool’s victory in the League Cup, marking a significant milestone in their quest for a historic quadruple during what is speculated to be Klopp’s final season with the team.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the ITV in the UK today as well as the ITVX player on your smart TV. Kick off time for this FA Cup game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Anfield.

The Merseysiders are presently in pole position to win the Premier League and the Europa League, but their attention will shift to the FA Cup on Wednesday night, when Southampton visit Anfield with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

The Saints have been hugely impressive in the Championship under Russell Martin this season and should at least qualify for the play-offs, but their prospects of securing automatic promotion have been hampered by back-to-back losses at St. Mary’s.

Despite a close race at the top of the Championship, Southampton is trailing the leaders by 11 points.

The team faces the absence of nine key first-team players and potential unavailability of stars like Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Wataru Endo. Despite these challenges, the odds are still seen as too good to pass up.

