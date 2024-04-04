Home - News - Liverpool v Sheffield Utd – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this evening kick off between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

After Arsenal secured three points last night against Luton, its now up to Liverpool once again, who face Sheffield United, a team struggling against relegation.

This could be a totally one sided affair or a potential banana skin for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they welcome the Blades looking for three points which would see them return to the Premier League summit.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Liverpool is televised on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom today, on channel 410 if you have a Sky subscription. Kick off time for the match is 7:30PM GMT.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool moved to the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday, and their lead widened by two points after Manchester City and Arsenal’s match ended in a draw.

With only nine games left, Jurgen Klopp’s team is eager to secure the title, a fitting farewell gift for their departing coach.

Given Sheffield United’s dismal season, Liverpool should win this match but there’s little doubt Utd will be fighting for every ball.

Sheffield United narrowly missed securing their fourth win of the season last weekend, leading 3-1 against Fulham before conceding two late goals, adding to their season’s woes.

With 77 goals conceded, they now face a daunting task at Anfield, where Liverpool has been invincible in their fifteen home games and boasts the best attacking record at home.

Of course, the odds are heavily stacked against Sheffield United, who haven’t secured a win at Anfield since 1994 and have lost their last six encounters there.

A victory for the home team seems almost certain, with the main speculation around which Liverpool forward to captain in your fantasy football team.

