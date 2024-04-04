Home - News - Liverpool v Sheff Utd Prediction

Where to get prediction news on the match between Liverpool and Sheffield United tonight.

Liverpool aims to secure another win in their quest for the Premier League title, hosting Sheffield United, a team facing relegation dangers, at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds are fiercely contending with Arsenal and Manchester City for the championship, and Jurgen Klopp is eager to avoid any missteps against the struggling Blades, who are 10 points adrift of safety.

After being on the brink of relegation to the Championship, Sheffield United, with just three victories in 29 league games, could still contribute to an exciting game in Liverpool.

Liverpool’s unblemished home record this season starkly contrasts with Sheffield United’s dismal away performance, making Klopp’s team the overwhelming 1/12 favorites to add another win to their tally.

A victory for Liverpool is widely anticipated, and an upset would be quite surprising. However, betting on a straightforward Reds’ win might not offer much value. An alternative bet could be on both teams scoring in the first half.

Liverpool’s formidable attacking prowess has seen them score 67 league goals, with 40 of those at Anfield, underscoring their strength at home.

Out of their 15 home league games, they’ve scored before halftime in 10, and are likely to find early success against United’s defense, which has allowed 77 goals – the league’s highest.

Liverpool’s defense has been permeable recently, conceding in their last seven league games at Anfield and keeping only one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

This defensive vulnerability gives Sheffield United, under Chris Wilder’s leadership, some optimism.

The Blades have improved in attack lately, scoring five goals in their last two games.

Additionally, they have scored in the first half in four of their last five away matches, suggesting they could also find the net early in Liverpool.

