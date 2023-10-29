Home - News - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest streaming live – How to watch from Anfield

Liverpool will be aiming to secure their third consecutive victory as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday afternoon at 14:00.

The Reds extended their winning streak at Anfield to seven games with a resounding 5-1 victory over Toulouse on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enter this match with three wins in their last four games, netting an impressive total of 11 goals during this period.

Is the Liverpool match on Sky?

Although Liverpool faced a challenging start to the league season, they have managed to stay within three points of the top spot as they approach this weekend’s fixtures.

As the league schedule becomes less demanding, Jurgen Klopp’s team will have more opportunities to build momentum in their quest to defend their championship.

Currently, Liverpool exhibits impressive attacking prowess, averaging 2.75 goals per game at home in the league. Their high expected goals (xG) statistic this season is not surprising, considering the outstanding performance of their forwards under Klopp’s management.

Mohamed Salah, in particular, has been in superb form with five goals in his last three games and direct involvement in 17 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances at Anfield. He has consistently found the back of the net in each of those matches, amassing a total of 84 goals and 32 assists in 115 home games for the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key playmaker for Liverpool this season, generating the most opportunities in the Premier League (21), despite not registering an assist. Despite a notable midweek miss, Darwin Nunez has been performing well alongside them, providing Liverpool with a wealth of attacking options.

Nottingham Forest’s defense has shown vulnerabilities, conceding twice at home to Luton Town last weekend and facing numerous chances against teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and even in their victory over Chelsea.

A clinical Liverpool side is poised to exploit these defensive weaknesses.