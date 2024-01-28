Home - News - Liverpool v Norwich live stream – where to watch on TV

Fresh from booking their ticket to the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will be looking to keep their quadruple hunt alive when they host Norwich City at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Having stunned the entire football world with his decision to leave the Reds’ at the end of the season after almost nine years in the job, Jurgen Klopp will likely receive a warm cuddle from Anfield for his transformational work since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

The Reds will want to put on a quality display in front of their home fans to soften the blow, thats for sure.

How to get the Liverpool vs City game

This Sunday afternoon FA Cup tie is televised on ITV 1 in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 14:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

Back to matters on the pitch, the Merseysiders’ currently sit top of the Premier League, into the final of the Carabao Cup, and have advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League, but they will be desperate to prevent an upset at Anfield this weekend as they aim for a trophy-laden final season under Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges have already overcome a major obstacle when they dumped Arsenal out of the competition in the third round and will be hoping for a much smoother ride after being handed one of the more straightforward-looking matchups, with Championship side Norwich City set to come to town this weekend.

The Canaries’ are currently competing for play-off berths in the Championship and have won three of their past four games, as manager David Wagner seems to have successfully turned the corner after his job came under intense scrutiny late last year.

