Home - News - Liverpool v Man Utd live streaming on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s crunch Premier League kick off between Liverpool and Manchester Utd, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Liverpool will bid to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield for Sunday’s marquee clash.

Coming on the back of a Europa League defeat in midweek, the Reds’ could well be deposed at the top of the Premier League table by the time this match kicks off, but they are having a better season than even their most optimistic supporters will have expected during their midfield rebuild last summer.

What TV channel is the match on?

The Liverpool v Manchester Utd match is the featured live streaming match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK this evening, with the kick off time set for 4.30PM.

Get £2 in Free Bets for every goal scored at Anfield

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service from Anfield. (there’s £2 in Free Bets for every goal scored at Anfield- stake £10 to qualify).

*Pre-match single bets and Bet Builders only. Offer capped at a maximum of five goals (maximum £10 in Bet Credits). Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and added to your account within 48 hours. New and eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. 18+begambleaware #ad

Jurgen Klopp’s side have progressed beyond expectations and are flying high, having won 11 of their 16 league games, including a narrow 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The same is not true for their opponents on Sunday, and one of their fiercest rivals, Manchester United.

The Red Devils have lost 12 of their 24 games in all competitions this season, and were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek with barely a whimper.

Manchester Utd under pressure

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are currently languishing in sixth in the league table, 10 points off the pace, and hopeful to put their thrashing from Liverpool last season with the side battered 7-0 in an embarrassing display.

A win over Liverpool would give them an immense confidence boost, and spread some festive cheer around the dejected Red Devils’ fanbase. That will be easier said than done if Liverpool’s winter exploits are anything to go by.

The Reds’ have won all 11 matches at Anfield so far this term, and will feel confident of inflicting yet more damage on United.

Liverpool and Darwin Nunez a threat

Liverpool has maintained a remarkable record in the Premier League, losing only once in their last 49 home games. This impressive streak has elevated them to the top of the table for the first time in two years.

In contrast, Manchester United’s performance at Anfield has been lackluster. They haven’t managed to score a goal there since Jesse Lingard’s effort in a 3-1 loss in 2018. Their recent Champions League game against Bayern Munich also ended in disappointment, with no goals scored.

Considering these factors, betting on Liverpool with a -1 handicap seems a wise choice, especially with odds of around evens.

Mo Salah, Liverpool’s star player, recently achieved a milestone of 200 goals for the club in their victory over Crystal Palace. He has a notable record in games against Manchester United.

However, Darwin Nunez, a player United once considered signing, is the one to watch in this match. Despite missing several opportunities this season, Nunez’s potential to outperform United’s defense, particularly with Harry Maguire not playing, is high.

A bet on Nunez scoring at any point in the game is currently offered at around 8/11 – a price which looks just about big enough to get interested.