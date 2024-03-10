Home - News - Liverpool v Man City on TV – where to watch live

Anfield is set to host what might be the season’s most pivotal match this weekend when Liverpool takes on the reigning champions, Manchester City, on Sunday.

Liverpool, holding a slim lead of just one point over City, will be aiming primarily to avoid a loss. However, facing a City team that boasts an impressive record of 16 wins in their last 17 games in all competitions is no small challenge.

Is there live streaming available?

This EPL game is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in Europe midweek, with Liverpool still in the running for an unprecedented quadruple following their dominant 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League, achieved even in the absence of several key players.

The upcoming match at the Etihad marks the last league showdown between Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep’s City, with Klopp set to depart at the season’s end, adding significant weight to the encounter.

Adding to the high stakes, just one point separates the two teams at the top of the league.

Given these circumstances, if Mohamed Salah is in playing condition, he’s expected to be in the starting lineup on Sunday.

His odds of scoring at any time during the game are favorable, considering his track record this season with 15 goals, boosting his total Premier League tally to an impressive 154.

Their previous encounter at the Etihad Stadium ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in November. Given this result and Liverpool’s almost unassailable record at home, it’s somewhat surprising to see City heavily favored to win this upcoming match.

