Liverpool v Leicester Live Streaming Carabao Cup TV Details

The Carabao Cup enters its third round, and it’s the moment the Premier League teams involved in European matches make their entry.

Liverpool welcomes a recently demoted Leicester City on a Wednesday evening showdown. Here’s a peek into what’s in store, along with our top betting suggestions.

How can you stream the Liverpool vs Leicester match live?

Unfortunately, this match won’t be available for live streaming in the UK.

However, you can watch the highlights of the Carabao Cup on ITVX. Additionally, you can visit the official YouTube channels of the respective teams to catch crucial moments from the game.



When is the Liverpool vs Leicester match?

The match between Liverpool and Leicester is scheduled for Wednesday, 27th September 2023.

Liverpool vs Leicester kick-off details

The game will begin at 7:45pm from Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Leicester game?

Regrettably, this particular match won’t be aired live on UK television due to the fact that not every match is now televised since fans can attend the stadiums.

For post-match highlights, tune into ITV1 at 12:05am on Thursday, 28th September.

Liverpool vs Leicester Predictions

Liverpool, holding a commendable 2nd position in the Premier League, has an impressive 17-match unbeaten streak from the tail end of the prior season. With a 4/9 ratio, they’re among the top performing English football teams.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has made a splendid start this season, amassing five victories and a draw. This performance starkly contrasts their slow-paced start in the previous season.

On the other side, Leicester City, with odds at 11/2, has shown resilience post their summer relegation, currently leading the Championship after triumphing in seven out of eight games.

This Carabao Cup match offers both teams a breather from their respective league matches and an opportunity to field their bench players. However, both managers eye advancing to the forthcoming round while maintaining the winning spirit.

Team Update:

Liverpool’s Thiago will miss the match, but Trent Alexander-Arnold might make an appearance post his thigh injury recovery.

Enzo Maresca faces no injury setbacks and can choose from his entire squad.

Match Insights: Liverpool is currently riding high on confidence, remaining unbeaten since their April defeat to Manchester City, the reigning champions.

Klopp is enjoying the luxury of a nearly complete squad, rotating his five primary forwards efficiently, with each of them delivering when required.

Regardless of Klopp’s choice for this game, Liverpool’s prowess seems overwhelming against Leicester, who showed vulnerability last season. However, Leicester is currently buoyed by team morale and has been clinical in scoring, netting 14 in their past eight games.

Despite Liverpool’s stellar form, they’ve been compelled to rally from behind multiple times this season and managed just one clean sheet.

Leicester might just breach their defense once more on Wednesday.

Klopp enjoyed a triumphant weekend against West Ham.

The German mastermind was swarmed with appreciation at Anfield post-match, seemingly grateful that his team weathered both European and domestic matches without any damage.

With Liverpool scoring three goals against opponents on four occasions this season, they might capitalize on Leicester’s aggressive defense, promising an exciting match come Wednesday.