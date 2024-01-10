Home - News - Liverpool v Fulham live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch this Wednesday night EFL Cup semi final kick off between Liverpool FC and Fulham, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Following an underwhelming 2022-23 season where Liverpool failed to secure any trophies and fell out of the top four, Jurgen Klopp’s team has shown significant improvement this season, reigniting their pursuit of silverware.

The Reds come into this one tonight in great form and confidence. In their latest match, Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup by defeating Arsenal away at the Emirates Stadium 2-0.

This victory was clinched with an own goal by Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and a decisive stoppage-time goal from Luis Diaz which put Klopp’ side into the hat for the next round.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Liverpool is once again televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Liverpool’s Anfield Ground.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Fulham is looking to progress further in the EFL Cup, aiming for their first title in this competition but tonight’s match in front of the Anfield crowd will obviously not be easy.

The Cottagers previous game saw them narrowly avoid an FA Cup upset, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring in the first half to secure a 1-0 win against Rotherham United.

As they prepare for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, Fulham might draw inspiration from Middlesbrough’s surprising victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night, hoping to leverage that momentum against Liverpool.

Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, displayed a more controlled approach than their typically more chaotic play in their last match against Arsenal although they did have some fortunate moments.

Arsenal had several notable chances, but Liverpool’s effective counter-attacks highlighted their resilience without their star player, Mohamed Salah.

Darwin Nunez, in Salah’s absence due to AFCON, is under the spotlight in the next few weeks.

Since joining Liverpool from a European club, Nunez has shown potential in his goal-scoring abilities, despite a certain unpredictability in his play and some inconsistency in finishing.

He’ll be hoping to bag a goal or two in front of the home fans tonight.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.