Liverpool v Everton live streaming TV channels ranked

The Premier League springs back into action post-international break with the iconic Merseyside derby kicking off Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool are favorites with odds of 1/3, which, if they clinch victory, could position them atop the league standings, at least temporarily.

Their Merseyside rivals Everton stand at 15/2 odds for a surprising triumph at Anfield.

How can I watch the match?

The match between Liverpool and Everton is slated for an early kick-off this weekend. Viewers in the UK can catch the live broadcast of the game on TnT Sport 1.

Real-time text updates will be provided by outlets such as BBC Radio 5 Live. Beyond TV coverage, enthusiasts can tune into TalkSport Radio UK for live commentary.

Those unable to attend in person can watch the Liverpool Everton match online, with numerous platforms offering live streaming Premier League games.

Today’s fierce Merseyside derby, holds significant importance for both teams and their supporters.

Fans worldwide are gearing up for the match and are looking for a Merseyside derby live stream, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the Liverpool vs Everton game today online.

Liverpool’s gaffer, Jurgen Klopp, is likely to express discontent over the match’s early scheduling, given Luis Diaz, Alex Mac Allister, and Darwin Nunez each clocked in full minutes during two World Cup qualifiers.

Mo Salah committed a full 90 minutes in Egypt’s two friendlies, with the team grappling with a 10-man formation for 65 minutes in their recent 1-1 standoff against Algeria.

Liverpool Performances

Despite significant changes over the summer, Liverpool has appeared formidable in the season’s initial phase. The only times they’ve conceded points were in away games against Chelsea, Tottenham, and Brighton, and any of those matches could have had a different outcome.

Even with Liverpool’s impressive form, they’ve shown some weak spots, especially in their game openers. Dyche will undoubtedly strategize to prevent the hosts from dominating the entire match.

Everton Form Guide

The timing of the international break could not have been more inopportune for Everton. Despite their discouraging outcomes, the Toffees have showcased some commendable displays on the field.

For Sean Dyche, promising performances don’t compensate for losses against teams like Fulham, Wolves, and Luton. The league doesn’t allocate points for games they “ought to have won”, which magnifies the significance of their 3-0 victory against Bournemouth prior to the break.

Yet, their most challenging hurdle of the season awaits—a match that every Everton supporter dreads: an away game against Liverpool.