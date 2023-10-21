Home - News - Liverpool v Everton Betbuilder

Recent victories over Bournemouth and Brentford have rejuvenated spirits at Everton but can they bring that fight into the first Merseyside derby of the season?

Their morale will be tested as they journey across Stanley Park to confront Liverpool in today’s early kick off from the Premier League.

Currently trailing the table-topping Spurs by just three points, the Reds have a significant upper hand in this particular clash historically.

Where to place a Betbuilder

To illustrate, out of their last 51 Merseyside derbies in the Premier League, Liverpool have faced defeat in only five, drawing 21 and winning 25.

What’s more, they’ve managed to prevent Everton from scoring in 26 of these matches.

What are the Liverpool predictions?

The odds favor a Liverpool win with a clean sheet at 6/4.

Sean Dyche, in his encounters with Jurgen Klopp, has managed to secure victory twice out of 13 times. One such win was at Anfield with Burnley. The odds stand at 7/1 for his team securing a full point haul this Saturday.

Discipline often plays a pivotal role in this fiercely contested local face-off. Historically, Liverpool-Everton clashes have witnessed the highest number of red cards (22) in Premier League history.

James Tarkowski to receive a card @ 2/1 looks pretty decent.

The Everton skipper has had a rather quiet start to the season in terms of disciplinary actions, having been cautioned only once during the EFL Cup.

Last season he accumulated six yellow cards, with five of them handed out during away matches.

Come Saturday, Tarkowski might find himself under pressure, especially with speedsters like Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz, who can exploit Everton’s defense with quick passing on the counter.

Referee Craig Pawson has been handing out an average of over five cards per Premier League match this season.

Add to that the expected inclement weather and the intense atmosphere of the game, and we could potentially witness several mistimed challenges.

There’s a 10/3 payout for any red card shown in the upcoming game.

Lastly, all eyes should be on Mohamed Salah. This stellar Egyptian forward has either scored or assisted in his last 12 Premier League appearances at Anfield (resulting in 12 goals and 3 assists).

Furthermore, he’s netted five times in nine matches against Everton.

Salah can be backed at 4/1 to score 2 or more.