Home - News - Liverpool v Crystal Palace – where to watch live on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield this Sunday in another important match at the top of the table.

After manchester City romped to a 5-1 win yesterday, it’s now up to Arsenal and Liverpool to respond.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event channel. If you live outside the UK you can still watch via beIN Sports, Viaplay or Arena Sport.

Kick off time for this is at 2:00PM from Anfield in Liverpool. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Following a surprising 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday, where they were favorites to progress to the final in Dublin, the Reds will look to bounce back this afternoon with a convincing display.

With two consecutive disappointing performances, Liverpool must drastically improve to remain contenders for the Premier League title.

Crystal Palace are also on the hunt for points and could get dragged into a relegation scrap

The Eagles have secured only one win in their last nine league games, placing them precariously just five points above the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

This is a game in which Liverpool simply have to win, and I’d expect them to take all three points at Anfield today.

It will be a tense and frenetic atmosphere but one in which Liverpool should take all three points.

