Liverpool v Brentford live streaming

Arne Slot will oversee his first Liverpool match at Anfield this weekend as the Reds take on Brentford. Despite a sluggish start against Ipswich last weekend, Liverpool looked much improved after the break.

Arne Slot enjoyed a perfect start to his Premier League managerial career last weekend, as his Liverpool side secured a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Now, the Dutchman has the opportunity to make a strong impression in front of the Anfield crowd for the first time in a competitive match. The Reds have a strong record in their opening home league games, winning ten of the last eleven, and Slot will be eager to maintain that momentum against a challenging Brentford side.

Is the match on TV today?

The match will be broadcast with Sky Sports Main Event at 4:30PM as well as live commentary through the official club websites.

TV Channel Listings:

Argentina:

ESPN (Arg)

Armenia:

Fast Sports 2 (Arm)

Fast Sports (Arm)

Australia:

Optus Sport (Aus)

Austria:

Sky Sport 5 (Aut)

Sky Sport (Aut)

Belgium:

Play Sports 1 (Bel)

Play Sports 2 (Bel)

VOOsport World 1 (Bel)

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Arena Sport 1 (BiH)

Moja TV (Bih)

Brazil:

Claro TV+ (Bra)

ESPN (Bra)

Sky+ (Bra)

Vivo Play (Bra)

Zapping (Bra)

Bulgaria:

Diema Sport 2 (Bul)

Play Diema Xtra (Bul)

Cameroon:

MyTV (Cam)

Canada:

fubo Sports Network 3 DRM (Can)

FuboTV (Can)

DAZN Canada

Caribbean:

Csport Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean

ESPNPlay Caribbean

China:

iQIYI (Chn)

Migu (Chn)

QQ Sports (Chn)

Croatia:

Arena Sport 1 (Cro)

MAXtv To Go (Cro)

Cyprus:

Cytavision on the Go (Cyp)

Cytavision Sports 3 (Cyp)

Czech Republic / Slovakia:

CANAL+ Sport (Cze/Svk)

Voyo (Svk)

Denmark:

See (Den)

TV3 MAX (Den)

Viaplay (Den)

Finland:

Elisa Viihde (Fin)

Viaplay (Fin)

V Sport 2 (Fin)

Fiji:

Sky Pacific (Fij)

France:

CANAL+ Foot (Fra)

CANAL+ France (Fra)

Free (Fra)

myCANAL (Fra)

C+ France (Fra)

Germany:

Sky Go Germany

Sky Sport 1 (Ger)

Sky Sport Premier League (Ger)

Sky Sport Top event (Ger)

WOW (Ger)

Greece:

Nova Sports Premier League (Gre)

Great Britain/Ireland:

BBC Radio 5 Live (Gbr)

BBC Radio (Gbr)

beIN Sports MENA English 1 (Gbr)

NOW TV (Gbr)

Sky Go Extra (Gbr)

Sky Go (Gbr)

Sky Sports Main Event (Gbr/Irl)

Sky Sports Premier League (Gbr/Irl)

Sky Ultra (Gbr)

NOW (Irl)

Hungary:

Spiler1 TV (Hun)

TV2 Play Premium (Hun)

India:

Star Sports Select 1 (Ind)

JioTV app

Indonesia:

Vidio (Ina)

Ireland:

NOW (Irl)

Sky Sports Main Event (Gbr/Irl)

Sky Sports Premier League (Gbr/Irl)

Israel:

Sport 1 (Isr)

Italy:

NOW TV (Ita)

Sky Calcio 1 (Ita)

Sky Go Italia (Ita)

Sky Sport 1 (Ita)

Sky Sport Calcio (Ita)

Japan:

U-NEXT (Jpn)

Malaysia:

Astro Go (Mys)

Astro SuperSport 3 (Mys)

Astro SuperSport (Mys)

Sooka (Mys)

Mexico:

HBO Max (Mex)

TNT Go (Mex)

TNT Sports (Mex)

Montenegro:

Arena Premium 1 (Mne)

Netherlands:

Viaplay (Ned)

New Zealand:

Sky Sport 8 (Nzl)

Norway:

Viaplay (Nor)

V Sport Premier League 1 (Nor)

North Macedonia:

Arena Premium 1 (Mkd)

Philippines:

Setanta Sports (Phl)

Poland:

CANAL+ Premium (Pol)

CANAL+ Sport (Pol)

Viaplay (Pol)

Portugal:

DAZN 2 (Por)

Sport TV1 (Por)

Romania:

Digi Online (Rou)

Digi Sport 3 (Rou)

Orange TV Go (Rou)

Prima+ app

PrimaPlay (Rou)

Prima Sport 1 (Rou)

Prima Sport 3 (Rou)

Serbia:

Arena Premium 1 (Srb)

Singapore:

Hub Premier 1 (Sgp)

StarHub TV+ (Sgp)

Slovenia:

Arena Premium 1 (Slo)

Arena Sport 1 Premium (Slo)

South Africa:

CANAL+ (Afr)

DStv Now (Afr)

SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Afr)

SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Afr)

SuperSport Premier League (Afr)

Spain:

DAZN 1 Espana

DAZN Espana

M+ Liga de Campeones (Esp)

Movistar Plus+ 1 (Esp)

Sweden:

Viaplay (Swe)

V Sport Premium (Swe)

V Sport Ultra (Swe)

Switzerland:

Sky Sport Top Event (Sui)

Sunrise TV (Sui)

Taiwan:

ELTA Sports 1 (Tpe)

Thailand:

True Premier Football 1 (Tha)

True Premier Football 2 (Tha)

Turkey:

beIN Connect (Tur)

beIN Sports 3 (Tur)

Digiturk (Tur)

Ukraine:

Setanta Sports (Ukr)

United States:

CBS (Usa)

FuboTV (Usa)

Peacock TV Premium (Usa)

Peacock TV (Usa)

SiriusXM FC (Usa)

Sport 24 At Sea (Usa)

Telemundo (Usa)

Vietnam:

K+ Sport 1 (Vie)

K+ (Vie)

TV 360 (Vie)

VieON (Vie)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA):

beIN Arabia

beIN Connect MENA (Ara)

beIN Sports MENA 1 (Ara)

beIN Sports MENA (Ara)

TOD (Ara)

Though the new manager hasn’t received any reinforcements to strengthen his squad, the Reds’ attack remains one of the most formidable in the Premier League.

Last season, Liverpool led the league with an xG of 94.79.

In the second half against Ipswich, they generated six big chances and arguably should have secured a more convincing win.

With an average of over 2.5 goals per game at Anfield last season, Liverpool is well-equipped to dominate Brentford. The Reds defeated Brentford by three goals on two occasions last season, and they could do the same here.

Brentford head to Anfield after securing their first three points of the season in their opener against Crystal Palace.

The Bees face a more challenging test here, as the Bees have never beaten Liverpool at Anfield.

Thomas Frank may opt to stick with the same starting XI that faced Palace, though Fabio Carvalho, eager to make an impact after his move from Liverpool to Brentford, will be pushing for a place in the starting lineup.

