Home - News - Liverpool v Brentford live streaming : where can I watch the game?

Liverpool faced a setback with a defeat at the hands of Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday night, and they must quickly regroup as they are set to welcome an in-form Brentford to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday at 14:00.

This marks the first occasion in the 2023/24 season that Jurgen Klopp’s team has gone two consecutive matches without a win.

Despite this wobble, the Reds remain confident in their ability to halt this winless streak, especially given their perfect record at Anfield this season with eight wins from eight games.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is not broadcast live in the UK on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports channels. You can watch via Viaplay 1 in Scandinavia or Arena Sports.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Brentford poses a significant challenge, arriving on the back of three consecutive victories, including shutouts in their last two, indicating their solid defensive performance so could give the Reds some problems.

Liverpool enter their home match against Brentford as the preferred team, despite facing a squad availability challenge under Jurgen Klopp’s management.

The team will be without Alexis MacAllister due to suspension, and the participation of Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch is uncertain following their absence from the 3-2 defeat against Toulouse on Thursday.

Andy Robertson remains one of the notable players sidelined for an extended period.

Brentford’s recent momentum, with three consecutive wins, has them within striking distance of the league’s upper echelons, just two points shy of second place before the weekend’s games.

Klopp will be hoping to put some concerns over their recent performances behind them, with Liverpool still favored by punters for a convincing home win.