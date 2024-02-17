Home - News - Liverpool v Brentford : Bet builder for inplay

Liverpool, leading the league, will face Brentford away this Saturday for a lunchtime match, knowing that a win would extend their lead at the top to five points.

Bet Builder 1: Darwin Nunez Over 1.5 shots on target Bet Builder 2: Ivan Toney over 1.5 shots on target Bet Builder 3: Over 7 corners

Liverpool, in impressive form, are strong contenders as they have suffered only one defeat in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Despite their struggles at the bottom of the table, Brentford has demonstrated their ability to challenge top teams, as seen in their performance in the first half against Manchester City two weeks ago.

Thomas Frank is expected to employ a robust physical strategy, which could prove challenging for Liverpool’s defense, particularly in the absence of injured players.

Liverpool’s defense will be tested further due to the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold of England, giving Brentford hope for a surprise result to alleviate their relegation concerns.

*Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Brentford has struggled to secure wins, but the prediction here is that Liverpool will prevail, with both teams likely to score.

Ivan Toney has quickly regained his top form since his return, making him a likely candidate to score first, with odds at 6/1.

His impressive tally of three goals in four matches has sparked discussions about a possible return to the England national team.

Diogo Jota has been pivotal for Liverpool, especially in the absence of Mohamed Salah due to AFCON commitments and injury.

Jota has contributed significantly in recent league games, with six involvements in his last five matches, including four goals and two assists.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.