Liverpool v Betis live streaming – where to watch on TV

Liverpool will begin a new era with new boss Arne Slot at the helm as the Reds look to build again following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds will kick off their preseason with an exciting match against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh this Saturday.

Both teams, known for their strong performances, are eager to secure a victory in this friendly encounter.

How to Watch Real Betis vs Liverpool Friendly TV channels & live streams

Liverpool fans can watch the Liverpool vs Real Betis match through the official Liverpool club website, LFC TV

Plus, you can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live which gioes in operation from the kick off time.

Liverpool’s preseason schedule continues with a match against Arsenal in Pennsylvania on August 1 at 12:30 AM, followed by a game against Manchester United in North Carolina on August 4 at 12:45 AM.

The Reds will host Sevilla at Anfield on August 11 at 12:30 PM, before traveling to Ipswich Town on August 17 at 12:30 PM for their Premier League season opener.

The game at Portman Road against the newly-promoted team will mark Slot’s debut as a manager in a competitive English match.

Last season, Real Betis finished seventh in La Liga, showing mixed results throughout the year. Coming off a decisive 5-1 victory over Austria Salzburg last week, the Andalusian team approaches this game with confidence.

Liverpool, having secured third place in the Premier League this past season, aims for a solid preseason under their new manager.