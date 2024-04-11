Home - News - Liverpool v Atalanta live streaming – where to watch on TV today

All you need to know about how you can watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta Europa League match online and on TV today. Here’s my match guide.

The Europa League is reaching its climax, with only eight teams remaining. Liverpool is set to maintain their ambition for another European title when they host Italian side Atalanta at Anfield for the first leg of the quarter-finals this Thursday.

What time does the Liverpool v Atalanta game kick off? The Liverpool v Atalanta match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Where can I watch a live stream? Today's Europa League match will be aired live in the UK on TNT Sports Channel from Anfield in Liverpool, with the coverage starting from 7pm, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

What TV channel is the Liverpool game on?

The Liverpool Atalanta match will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Anfield in Liverpool.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Liverpool, boasting an impressive tally of 13 European trophies, might have slipped from the top of the Premier League, but they enter the quarter-finals of the Europa League as strong contenders to advance to the semi-finals.

Atalanta, currently in the upper tier of Serie A, arrives in Liverpool following back-to-back losses, first against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia and then Cagliari in the league.

Both teams possess formidable attacking prowess, capable of breaching defenses across Europe.

Liverpool stands as the Premier League’s second-highest scoring team, with 72 goals in 31 matches, while Atalanta ranks fifth in Serie A’s scoring charts.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been particularly prolific, failing to score in only one out of 25 home matches in all competitions this season, and they’ve netted 33 times in their last 10 home games.

Their Europa League home performance is even more remarkable, with 17 goals scored in four matches.

In Liverpool’s eight Europa League games this season, both teams have scored in six of these encounters.

Atalanta has been picking up results away from home, failing to score in only two of their last 10 away games in all competitions, and they’ve shown resilience in their European travels.

This season, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team remains unbeaten in their four Europa League away games, achieving two wins and two draws.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.