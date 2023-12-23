Home - News - Liverpool v Arsenal live streaming on TV, where to watch

How to watch the featured Saturday evening kick off between Liverpool and Arsenal, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

The Premier League’s festive period reaches its crescendo on Saturday evening, as Liverpool host fellow title-rivals Arsenal for a mouth-watering top-of-the-table contest at Anfield.

The Reds’ trail leaders Arsenal by just one point in the standings, so a victory here in front of their own supporter would take them above the Gunners’ and back to the summit, though Aston Villa are also in the mix and can overtake their podium challengers when hosting rock-bottom Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Merseysiders’ turned the frustration of being held to a 0-0 draw by arch-rivals Manchester United into an emphatic 5-1 demolition job of West Ham to book their ticket to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday early evening match will be live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Premier League Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 5:30PM.

Having won on their last three trips to the Emirates across all competitions, Brighton have been Arsenal’s bogey team in the recent past, and were expected to put a dent on their challenge for a much sought-after Premier League crown.

Arsenal form needs to improve at Anfield

However, a dominant Gunners’ side clipped the high-flying Seagulls’ wings to beat them 2-0 at home last Sunday thanks to second-half strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Although the visitors’ come into this clash on the back of five wins in six league games, Mikel Arteta’s troops boast a rotten recent record on their away trips to Anfield.

They haven’t won a single top-flight match at the venue since 2012 and have taken several thrashings in the meantime. They looked set to snap the rot last time out, but they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2, which in a way kick-started their title collapse.

Liverpool dominant at home

The Reds have maintained a strong record in their last 10 home league games against the Gunners, winning seven and drawing three, with a notable tally of 43 goals in their past 15 encounters. Odds are offered at 3/1 for Liverpool to score over 2.5 goals in the upcoming match.

Yet, the current Arsenal squad shows a marked improvement.

They’ve allowed the fewest goals this season, a total of 15, matching Liverpool’s record, and have achieved the most clean sheets in the league, with seven. The odds for a 0-0 draw are set at 12/1.

David Raya, Arsenal’s goalkeeper, is likely to face significant pressure. Liverpool leads the Premier League in total shots this season with 314, averaging 18.5 shots per game.

There’s a 3/1 chance that Liverpool will make over 16 shots on Raya’s goal.

On the offensive front, Arsenal’s hopes are pinned on Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus against Liverpool.

Martinelli, who scored and assisted in both games last season and has a record of four goals against the Reds, is at odds of 3/1 to score at any time.

Jesus, known for either scoring or assisting in his last three visits to Anfield, has odds of 4/1 to be the first or last goal scorer.