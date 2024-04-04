Home - News - Littler v Van Gerwen – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night 10 from Manchester, including matches between Luke Littler and Michael Van Gerwen on TV, with live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This week’s excitement unfolds at Manchester’s AO Arena, with Luke Littler arriving buoyed by his first triumph in Belfast last Thursday. After halting Luke Humphries’ string of victories, Littler outperformed Michael van Gerwen and rallied to defeat Nathan Aspinall in the final.

Hometown favorite Aspinall is set to open Night 10 with an absorbing encounter against Rob Cross. Meanwhile, Littler and MvG prepare for their fifth face-off in the current Premier League season.

What TV channel is the darts on?

Round 10 of the Premier League darts from Manchester is televised on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The first match is up 7.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Manchester.

Humphries, the world’s top-ranked player, faces Michael Smith in a rematch of the Night Eight final. The quarter-final round concludes with a critical match between Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright, both at the lower end of the league standings.

Aspinall versus Cross presents an appealing matchup. With Aspinall reaching two finals and claiming a nightly victory in recent weeks, I anticipate him prevailing over Cross, whose form has dipped slightly.

Luke Littler, fresh from his inaugural win last week, is expected to be energized for the Manchester event. His precise dart grouping suggests he’ll likely score multiple 180s, particularly in a game with many legs.

Humphries, the current leader of the Premier League Darts table showcases remarkable consistency, setting a high bar for his opponents.

Smith, known for his solid averages, seems well-matched in rhythm for this clash. While Smith needs a stellar performance to challenge Humphries, a close contest is anticipated, potentially ending in Humphries’ favor, possibly 6-4.

Peter Wright, having secured his second Premier League win this year, faces a struggling Gerwyn Price. This critical match, likely to span at least 10 legs, features the league’s lower-ranked players.

With occasional lapses in finishing, Wright’s scoring is improving, hinting at a strong showing in this matchup.

