Lincoln v West Ham Live streaming, Carabao Cup on TV

Lincoln City FC of the Football League One will welcome West Ham United for the third round clash of the Carabao Cup at their home ground, Sincil Bank.

In the Carabao Cup, The Imps have showcased formidable performance. Notably, they ousted Sheffield United in the second round via penalties.

Their recent form has wavered, having not clinched a win since August 30th. In contrast, West Ham United faced defeat against Liverpool FC at Anfield the previous weekend.

Still, David Moyes’s squad has demonstrated remarkable performance in the Premier League over their last six fixtures.

Where to watch on TV

The game won’t be telecasted live on TV. But enthusiasts can catch live updates on iFollow Imps and The West Ham App or follow on Bet365 below:

Date: Wednesday, 27th September 2023

Lincoln Team News

Paudie O’Connor, expressed satisfaction with his team’s spirited performance, even though they suffered a 2-1 defeat to the top team in League One, Portsmouth, in their recent match.

While the Imps began the season on a strong note under Mark Kennedy, they’ve experienced a slight dip in form. O’Connor’s compatriot, Daniel Mândroiu, has emerged as the primary playmaker for the team this season.

West Ham Team News

As for West Ham, David Moyes is anticipated to shuffle his lineup as he navigates a squad that’s currently competing in three different tournaments.

It’s probable that players who were in the starting XI for their Europa League debut will return to the lineup, and Danny Ings, Aaron Cresswell, and Said Benrahma are all potential starters for the upcoming match.

Recent Performance:

Lincoln City FC: Portsmouth FC (L), Derby County FC (L), Carlisle United FC (D), Bristol Rovers (D), Sheffield United (W).

West Ham United: Liverpool FC (L), TSC (W), Manchester City FC (L), Luton Town FC (W), Brighton & Hove Albion FC (W).

Lincoln v West Ham Predictions

Considering West Ham’s enhanced squad depth, they are predicted to clinch the win, even if they play with their backup players.

But with odds of 4/11 for an away win, it might be more prudent to seek value elsewhere.

Danny Ings, the ex-Southampton frontman, has yet to net this season but is anticipated to have ample opportunities in this match. Given the expected match dynamics and the likelihood of him taking penalties, odds of 9/2 for him scoring first seem reasonable.

Lincoln’s recent form (no wins in September and only three goals in their last five outings) and juxtaposing it with a hungry West Ham side eager to stamp their mark, a -1 handicap market at 21/20 for West Ham appears enticing.

West Ham’s only defeats so far have been against football giants Manchester City and Liverpool, making them strong contenders to bounce back decisively in this fixture.