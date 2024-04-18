Home - News - Lille v Aston Villa live streaming of Europa second leg game

Where to watch the Europa Conference second leg game between French side Lille FC and Aston Villa on TV, with live stream information, match kick off time and channel news.

When does the game kick off?

Early Thursday evening, Lille is set to host Aston Villa at Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the second leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. Kick off time for the game is 17:45 GMT.

Villa boss Unai Emery is renowned for his expertise in European competitions, having clinched the Europa League title a remarkable four times.

He is now in pursuit of his first UEFA Conference League trophy, aiming to expand his impressive collection of accolades.

His team narrowly secured a victory in the first leg against Lille, holding on for a 2-1 win despite some tense moments towards the end. They now face a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd in Northern France, where Lille is gearing up to reverse the deficit.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Lille vs Aston Villa second leg will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 17:45 PM GMT.

How to watch the Villa game in play?

As an alternative Bet365 offers a live in-play service of the Aston Villa v Lille game starting from the kick-off time.

Under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca, Lille has shown formidable strength at home, with only one defeat in 14 league matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Aston Villa may need to employ strategic gamesmanship, a tactic at which Emery’s squad excels, to endure the challenging atmosphere.

Aston Villa’s success under Emery isn’t just due to their aggressive high press and dynamic play; it’s also their game management skills.

With only one home defeat this season back in September, Lille will fancy their chances of turning things around.

Aston Villa delivered a surprising performance last Sunday, with Unai Emery’s squad defeating Premier League title challengers Arsenal 2-0 in North London.

Expectations are high for another high-scoring game when these teams meet again.

