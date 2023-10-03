Home - News - Lens v Arsenal live streaming – watch CL game online

RC Lens marked a memorable debut in the UEFA Champions League, off to a commendable start. The team from French Ligue 1 managed to draw with Sevilla, even after trailing initially.

Lens has risen rapidly in French football, a notable achievement given their modest budget and limited exposure on the grand stage.

Is the match on TV?

The RC Lens vs Arsenal match can be viewed on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and on Paramount+ for viewers in the US.

Meanwhile, Arsenal heralded their Champions League comeback with a commanding victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium a fortnight ago.

The Gunners netted four times, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard making the scoresheet.

In the lead up to their encounter with RC Lens in France, Mikel Arteta’s squad crushed AFC Bournemouth 4-0 the previous weekend.

Match Details:

Date: Tuesday, 3rd October 2023

Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK

8:00 PM UK Competition: UEFA Champions League 2023/24

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

RC Lens’s Performance

Recent form: Strasbourg Alsace (W), Toulouse FC (W), Sevilla CF (D), Metz (L), AS Monaco (L). Injuries have sidelined Jimmy Cabot, David Costa, Wuilker Farinez, and Massadio Haidara for the upcoming game.

Arsenal Form guide

Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber won’t be accompanying the team, with muscle and knee issues, respectively.