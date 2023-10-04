Home - News - Leipzig v Manchester City live streaming Champions League

Manchester City are on the brink of a third straight loss, a situation they haven’t faced since April 2018. Coming off a subpar 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s team is poised for a challenging game in Germany.

Facing RB Leipzig is arguably City’s most daunting task in the group stage. Given that even giants like Bayern Munich could only secure a draw against Leipzig recently, Guardiola’s side might be content with a point from this fixture.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will be played on Tnt Sports 1 in the United Kingdom.

Kicking off the Champions League with a statement victory, RB Leipzig made their intentions clear in the UCL.

They notched up a significant 3-1 win against BSC Young Boys from the Swiss Super League. The Bundesliga outfit has already made waves in previous UCL seasons, notably reaching the semi-finals.

Their upcoming clash echoes last season’s UCL round of 16 encounter with Manchester City, a tie that the Cityzens triumphed in.

Fresh from their narrow escape against Red Star Belgrade with a 3-1 win, Pep Guardiola’s squad is geared up for the challenge.

UK : TNT Sports 1, Discovery+

: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ USA : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Canada : DAZN

: DAZN Australia : Stan Sport

: Stan Sport South Africa : SuperSport Variety 3

: SuperSport Variety 3 India: Sony LIV

Match Information:

Date : Wednesday 4th October 2023

: Wednesday 4th October 2023 Kick-off : 8:00 PM UK time

: 8:00 PM UK time Tournament : UEFA Champions League 2023/24

: UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig performances

Their recent outings ended in results against Bayern Munich (D), Wehen (W), Borussia Monchengladbach (W), BSC Young Boys (W), and FC Augsburg (W).

Manchester City form guide

Their form guide includes matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers (L), Newcastle United (L), Nottingham Forest (W), Red Star Belgrade (W), and West Ham United (W).