Home - News - Leicester vs QPR : live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fresh off the back of sealing progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals, leaders Leicester City return to Championship action with an encounter against Queens Park Rangers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After seeing their lead at the top of the Championship table shrink to six points after suffering back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Leeds United, the Foxes look on course for an instant return to the Premier League, having been the standout side in the division from the opening day.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They will also head into this weekend’s contest in high spirits following an impressive 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Premier League side Bournemouth on Tuesday night, setting up a quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

QPR, on the other hand, are the form side in the bottom end of the division and are playing some of their best football of the season right now, having picked up 14 points from their last seven games, with their only loss arriving on the road at relegation-threatened Stoke City in that period.

Despite the fact that they are only out of the relegation zone due to a better goal difference, the picture indeed looks a lot rosier than in early January, when they seemed destined for League One football next season.

Marti Cifuentes has clearly worked his magic since taking over from Gareth Ainsworth in late December, and results are finally turning in their favour, as showcased by their incredible come-from-behind 2-1 victory over bottom-placed Rotherham United last weekend.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.