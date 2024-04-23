Home - News - Leicester v Southampton on tv – where to watch

Leicester City have the opportunity to edge significantly closer to automatic promotion in the Championship as they host Southampton at the King Power Stadium later this evening, with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Foxes are coming off a crucial win over West Bromwich Albion, while the Saints suffered a setback against Cardiff City, who are out of the contention for rewards this season. With their title aspirations severely impacted, a loss for Russell Martin’s team could limit them to competing in the play-offs.

After stringing together three consecutive home victories, Southampton seemed poised to break into the Championship’s top three. However, their momentum was derailed by the defeat in Cardiff.

Where to watch live streaming on TV

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM from the King Power Stadium with live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

The Saints were the dominant team in that match, maintaining the lead for nearly an hour. Unfortunately, their inability to capitalize on numerous opportunities led to a 2-1 defeat due to a deflected shot in the dying moments of the game.

With no margin for errors left, Southampton’s situation worsened when Stuart Armstrong, a key midfielder, was sidelined for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

Despite these challenges, Southampton remains a strong contender to disrupt Leicester’s promotion aspirations, especially as Leicester has faltered against lower-ranked teams recently.

Leicester’s performance has been shaky, with losses in three of their last six matches—all 1-0 defeats to Bristol City, Millwall, and Plymouth, who are well below Southampton in the standings.

Although Leicester is inching towards promotion, their recent form has been underwhelming, securing only four victories in their last 13 outings across all competitions.

Leicester’s narrow 2-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday was a hard-fought encounter, with West Brom managing more shots on goal.

Earlier in the season, Leicester had triumphed 4-1 over Southampton during a remarkable run, but their current form suggests a tighter contest this time, with Southampton in a strong position to secure at least a draw.

