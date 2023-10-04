Home - News - Leicester v Preston live streaming – how to watch (online+TV)

It’s a clash between the table’s top and its third position. Leicester City, following their dominant 4-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, secured their place at the summit with a two-point lead, maintaining a flawless record on their travels.

After that dominant performance against Blackburn Rovers, much to the joy of their away supporters, Leicester City aims to continue their fine run when they welcome Preston North End to the King Power Stadium.

It’s another action-packed midweek in the Championship, and Leicester City is determined to sustain their momentum.

Is the match on TV?

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Red Button. Additionally, live audio commentary will be available on Talksport 2 Radio.

You can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

What channel is Preston North End on today?

The game is broadcast on the Sky red button tonight. The match is not one of the featured live games on Sky Sports Football unfortunately.

Match Details:

Date: Wednesday 4th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM UK time

Competition: EFL Championship 2023/24

Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City form

With four back-to-back league victories, The Foxes are on a roll. Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, they have evolved into a formidable unit poised for a promotion slot.

Blackburn Rovers (W), Liverpool FC (L), Bristol City FC (W), Norwich City FC (W), Southampton FC (W).

Preston North End form

Preston North End, having gone two games without a win, has slipped from the Championship’s pinnacle.

They now occupy the third spot and are feeling the heat from fourth-placed Sunderland, emphasizing the need for a positive result.

West Bromwich Albion (L), Rotherham United (D), Birmingham City (W), Plymouth Argyle (W), Stoke City FC (W)

Prediction:

The formidable Foxes have now matched their club record of five consecutive away league victories.

With Wout Faes, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho (from the spot), and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall finding the net, Enzo Maresca’s squad boasts eight Championship triumphs out of the nine matches they’ve played.

Preston’s impressive unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with a 4-0 thumping by West Brom at Deepdale.