Home - News - Leicester v Norwich – where to watch live video feed

Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Norwich today – read how to watch the match live streaming below.

The match will be on TV channel Sky Sports football this lunchtime, with the kick off time of 12:30PM. You can tune in to TV channel 403 on your Sky Box.

Leicester City’s hopes for automatic promotion took a hit after their recent defeat to Bristol City, marking their exit from the top spots for the first time since September.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This losing streak might worsen when they face Norwich City, who have recently surged into playoff contention with four victories in their last five games.

The Leicester squad, managed by Enzo Maresca, has been struggling with injuries and suspensions.

The return of Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, who missed their last defeat due to a suspension from a red card in the FA Cup match against Chelsea, is a positive note.

Tom Cannon, Kasey McAteer, and Ben Nelson are still out injured and won’t be available for Monday’s match. Key players Patson Daka, Dennis Praet, and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to be back in contention for starting positions.

Earlier in February, Leicester appeared on a clear path to not only secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt but also to claim the Championship title. Now, these ambitions are under threat.

Leeds and Ipswich have been performing strongly, putting more pressure on Leicester, who cannot afford further setbacks. Yet, the upcoming match against Norwich poses a significant challenge, particularly as Norwich aims to solidify their play-off spot.

Leicester’s recent home games have been high-scoring, with both teams scoring in five of their last six league matches.

Norwich’s last five away games in all competitions, indicating potential excitement for fans of both teams.

Norwich’s impressive 2024 run, with only three losses in 17 matches across all competitions, poses a tough test for Maresca’s side, threatening to extend Leicester’s challenging period with a potential fourth consecutive win for the Canaries.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.