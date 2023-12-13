Home - News - Leicester v Millwall live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch the English Championship match from the King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Millwall FC, including kick off information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Leicester City, currently in second position in the league, extended their winning run following a convincing 4-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle at home last weekend.

The Foxes have an impressive record with three victories in their last four matches, contributing to their total of 16 wins out of 20 games this season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, as Sky is going with the Middlesbrough vs Hull City match to broadcast.

You can watch on the red button if you have a Sky Sports subscription. Alternatively use Bet365’s English Championship in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Millwall, positioned 19th in the league, faces a challenging encounter given their recent form, which includes a four-game streak without a win and three consecutive losses.

Millwall relegation fears

Their most recent defeat was a narrow 1-0 loss to Cardiff City.

The club’s newly appointed head coach, Joe Edwards, has yet to secure a win since his first match in charge, a victory over Sheffield Wednesday on November 11th.