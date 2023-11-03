Home - News - Leicester v Leeds live stream, tv channel, kick off time

We should be in for a cracker at the King Power Stadium tonight as the team in first place welcomes the third-ranked side.

Leicester City sits comfortably with a five-point lead over the team in second and a substantial 14-point gap from the playoff contention area.

The Foxes are certainly the team to beat in the Championship this season with a winning streak with nine consecutive victories, matching the club’s historical record.

You can watch the Leicester City v Leeds Utd match live on Sky Sports Football tonight. The match does require you a valid SKY subscription to watch the game. Kick off time is at 8PM.

You can also go live in play with Bet365 who have a range of options from the King Power Stadium.

Leeds United has claimed victory in four out of their recent five matches.

Under Daniel Farke’s leadership, they have managed only three wins in seven outings, a run of form that included a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City the previous week.

The sole blemish on Enzo Maresca’s side this season is a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Hull in early September, their only loss in 14 league matches.

Daniel Farke has effectively rallied his Leeds squad at Elland Road after their Premier League relegation, recently boosting morale with an impressive 4-1 victory against Huddersfield.

The Lilywhites have shown some vulnerabilities, especially on the road.

Their sole away win in the last four attempts was a gritty 3-2 comeback against Norwich, having trailed by two goals. With recent away losses to Southampton and Stoke, they are facing a formidable challenge and might find Leicester a step too far.