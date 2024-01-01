Home - News - Leicester v Huddersfield live streaming on TV

Where to watch the New Year’s Day kick off between Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two sides who find themselves at opposite ends of the Championship table heading into 2024 lock horns on New Year’s Day at the King Power Stadium, as league leaders Leicester City take on Huddersfield Town.

The Foxes’ extended their lead at the summit of the Championship table to eight points last Friday night as they breezed past Cardiff City to record a routine 2-0 victory over the Blue Birds.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions. You can also get live updates on Sky Sports News and Talksport. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side appear to be on a one-way ticket to the Premier League, having now gone nine games unbeaten, picking up seven wins and playing out two draws since sustaining back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough back in November.

Huddersfield ended their five-match winless skid on Boxing Day with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Darren Moore’s side were dragged back to reality in their last game of 2023, falling 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Friday.

With only one win from their last seven league games, the visitors’ will be nervously looking over their shoulder as the teams behind them start to pick up points, but the margin is still four points, meaning a loss here will not push them into the relegation zone.