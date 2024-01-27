Home - News - Leicester v Birmingham live stream, TV channel where to watch

Where to watch the FA Cup tie between Leicester City and Birmingham City, information on the TV live broadcast schedule and how to get streaming of the game.

Sitting in pole position to secure a Premier League promotion at the first time of asking, Leicester City will take a break from Championship action to square off against Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes sit top of the tree in the Championship and boast a comfy eight-point cushion over automatic promotion chasers Southampton in third.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised in the UK unfortunately. The BBC and ITV are going with other featured games to broadcast. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Millwall 3-2 last time out. Cesare Casadei, Ricardo Pereira, and Tom Cannon all got on the scoresheet to secure the victory despite the hosts’ late rally.

Leicester’s form has dipped significantly since that FA Cup victory, with no wins in their last two Championship games, suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat to Coventry City before drawing 1-1 with second-placed Ipswich Town on Monday night.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, required a replay to see off League One side Hull City in the last round. Having played out a 1-1 stalemate in the first meeting, they rallied from a goal behind to win 2-1 at St. Andrew’s Stadium.

The Blues’ form has improved significantly since sacking Wayne Rooney, winning two and drawing once to produce a respectable return of seven points from their last five second-tier games.

They now sit 16th in the Championship standings, and rather than looking over their shoulder, they may be aiming to climb up the ladder in the coming weeks.

