Leicester v Aston Villa on TV – live streaming solutions

Leicester City will host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they search for their first Premier League victory of the season.

Leicester City kicked off their campaign with a well-earned draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the season’s first Monday night football clash. However, they failed to capitalize on that result in their next game against Fulham, where they were level at halftime but ended up losing after Alex Iwobi’s 70th-minute goal.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Wout Faes, who scored on Saturday; the Belgian defender is reportedly unhappy with the club’s recruitment during this transfer window and might be considering a move away, though he did play 72 minutes against Tranmere on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa enter this match following a 2-0 defeat in their last game against Arsenal. Although Arsenal are expected to be title contenders this season, Unai Emery will feel his team could have taken something from the match, especially after Ollie Watkins missed two clear chances to open his scoring account for the season.

Villa have already secured an away win this season in their opener against West Ham and, having had the fourth-best away record in the league last season, they will be aiming to replicate that success.

Since 2020, the head-to-head record between these two teams has been fairly balanced, with each side winning three of the last seven encounters.

While Villa might have the edge to claim all three points in this game, given their struggle to keep clean sheets, having conceded in their last seven league matches, Leicester could very well find the net.