Leicester City v Watford live streaming, TV channel from King Power

Leicester City, despite leading the standings, has faced setbacks with two successive defeats. This has narrowed their lead over the playoff contenders to just eight points, presenting a challenge as they prepare to face Watford.

Watford, currently on a six-game unbeaten streak with only three goals conceded, has climbed to 13th place.

Their away performance this season has been less impressive, with only one victory on the road in the 2023/24 campaign.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon EFL match is not broadcast live on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to the afternoon kick off time. The kick off time is at 3PM from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service from Leicester City which will begin at the kick off time of 3PM.

Watford experienced a sluggish beginning to their season, finding themselves perilously close to the relegation zone at one stage.

Leicester City’s King Power Stadium

The Hornets’ recent form has seen a marked improvement, as they are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten run, with three victories and three draws.

This streak includes an impressive 5-0 win against Rotherham United just before the break, a result likely to boost their confidence going into their match today.

Under the guidance of coach Valerien Ismael, Watford has displayed a strong offensive capability, netting 23 goals so far so they could pose few problems up front for Leicester.

Leicester City, despite recent setbacks, continues to lead the league with 39 points. They have the strongest defensive record in the EFL Championship, having conceded only 10 goals in 16 matches, complemented by a robust attack with 29 goals scored.

However, it’s evident that Leicester faced challenges in their recent defeats.

Leeds United outperformed them by capitalizing on their scoring opportunities more effectively. Following that, Middlesbrough presented a formidable challenge that Enzo Maresca’s team struggled to overcome.

Additionally, Leicester’s defense, previously a point of strength, has shown signs of vulnerability, conceding goals in four of their last five matches.

Back both teams to score in this one.