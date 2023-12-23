Home - News - Leicester City v Rotherham live streaming – where to watch on tv

How to watch the Saturday afternoon Championship kick off between Leicester and Rotherham, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

League leaders Leicester City will welcome basement club Rotherham United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a first-vs.-last clash in the Championship.

To suggest that there is a quality gap between the two sides would be an understatement.

Following yet another 3-2 victory, this time against Birmingham on Tuesday, the Foxes set the record for the quickest side to reach the 55-point mark since the second division was rechristened as the Championship some two decades ago.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the Saturday afternoon broadcast rule in the UK, this Championship match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service live from the King Power Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Enzo Maresca’s side arrive at the halfway mark of the campaign in a hurry to seal promotion back to the Premier League, having picked up 18 wins from 22 games, netting 44 times, second-highest in the division, while shipping the fewest number of goals at the other end of the pitch (16).

Rotherham relegation threat

Looking to stop the hosts’ freight train is a Rotherham United side who make the trip to the Midlands in desperate need of points, as the Millers’ are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, having only managed 13 points from their 22 games so far, and are winless in their last ten Championship games.