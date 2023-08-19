Home - News - Leicester City v Cardiff City – Where to watch on TV

Leicester City, currently in second place, maintains a 100% record in the Championship as they welcome Cardiff City to the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

TVWise previews the Leicester v Cardiff below.

After their win against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, the Foxes have achieved three consecutive opening victories for the first time since 1922 — a 101-year gap.

Leicester will be looking to keep that momentum going.

Leicester vs Cardiff Live Streaming Information

The match will be played on Saturday, 19th August 2023, an EFL Championship 2023/24 match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM UK time. Unfortunately, the match won’t be aired on UK television – either on Sky Sports or TnT Sport.

Fans can stay updated by tuning into Foxes Hub and Cardiff City TV for live coverage.

Manager Enzo Maresca will be hoping to continue that perfect start as the Foxes face Cardiff City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Is the Leicester City vs Cardiff City game on TV?

No. The match is not scheduled to be broadcast on TV today due to broadcast issues with the EFL Championship Saturday fixtures. 3PM kick off games are not permitted to be shown live on television.

What is the Leicester City vs Cardiff City kick-off time?

The match has a scheduled kick off time of 3PM on Saturday from Leicester’s King Power Stadium. The match will go live in play.

Live Video Highlights

The Leicester City match will have live highlights on the Official Leicester and Cardiff City Youtube channels. These will appear 24 hours after the final whistle.

Leicester may have had a few departures during the summer, including Havey Barnes who joined Newcastle and James Maddison who left for Tottenham, but the Foxes are still building an impressive looking squad.

On Tuesday, they bolstered the side by securing Chelsea’s loanee, Cesare Casadei, until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Upcoming opponents, Cardiff City, sit in 17th place with a single point. The Bluebirds are anticipating two additional signings before the transfer window closes.

AFC Bournemouth’s striker, Kieffer Moore, a Welsh international is rumored to be on their radar. Going the other way, Sheyi Ojo has departed Cardiff, joining Belgian team KV Kortrijk on a loan basis.