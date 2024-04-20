Home - News - Leicester City TV : where to watch West Brom match live streaming

Title contenders Leicester City are gearing up for a significant promotion challenge as they welcome playoff hopefuls West Bromwich Albion to the King Power Stadium for a key Championship clash this Saturday.

The Premier League promotion battle is shaping up to be a thrilling finish. Ipswich Town leads the pack, five points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton, who have the advantage of a game in hand over the Tractor Boys.

Leicester City is hot on their heels, just one point behind Ipswich and also with a game in hand. Leeds United trails slightly, another point back in third place, as these four teams vie fiercely for the coveted top two positions.

Leicester v West Brom TV channels & video information

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30PM from Leicester City with live streaming on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

The Foxes, who have led the pack for much of the season, have recently slipped in performances behind Ipswich Town, the new frontrunners who have played an extra game.

After a rough patch that saw them lose six of their last ten games, Leicester’s excellent displays throughout two-thirds of the season keeps their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Winning their final four matches would ensure their return to the Premier League as Championship winners.

West Brom, on the other hand, are virtually assured of a playoff spot, sitting seven points clear of seventh-placed Hull City and one point ahead of Norwich City in sixth. They are among the favorites to progress through the playoffs to the final.

The Baggies has encountered difficulties of their own recently, securing only six points from the last fifteen available in their past five league matches.

Their last outing resulted in a 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland, snapping a 10-game unbeaten streak.

