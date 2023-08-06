Leicester City – Coventry : Stream, TV Channel and Kick off

The King Power Stadium will host Sunday’s Championship match between Leicester City and Coventry City.

Former Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca has been brought in as manager of the Foxes – can he get them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking?

Kick off for this one is set for 12:00 BST

How to watch the match live on TV

Leicester and Coventry fans in the United Kingdom can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, channel 403 with a kick off time of 12:00 noon. Of course, a subscription will be required.

How both teams fared last season

After nine years in the Premier League, the Foxes are back in the second tier of English football.

Big name players in James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans have left the club and now a rebuilding process looks under way.

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho still remains at the club.

Leicester certainly have all the means to mount a serious promotion challenge this season.

Coventry on the other hand only missed out on a place in the top flight courtesy of an agonising playoff-final defeat to Luton Town in May.

Manager Mark Robins will also have to do without striker Viktor Gyökeres, who was involved in over half of Coventry’s goals last season.

Both teams’ performance in their last two games

Leicester City are not particularly coming into this game with a ton of confidence.

Enzo Maresca’s side were hammered 4-0 by EPL giants Liverpool in their last pre-season fixture.

Prior to that, they beat EFL League One side Northampton Town by a lone goal.

On the other hand, Coventry City will be beaming with confidence when they head into this fixture.

A comfortable 5-1 win over MK Dons was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Exeter City in their last fixture.

Leicester City recent form

Pre-season proved to be indifferent, a similar tale to what we saw for most of last season.

The Foxes were blown away by Liverpool last weekend.

More so, they were able to play just two of their pre-scheduled pre-season matches with fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and OH Leuven eventually cancelled.

Form: WL

Coventry and Mark Robins recent form

Coventry City had an eventful pre-season run out with three wins and a draw.

The Sky Blues were also devastating in attack and solid in defence, scoring eleven and conceding just three.

Form: WDWW