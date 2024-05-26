Home - News - Leeds vs Southampton live streaming – watch the playoff final from Wembley

Today’s the day as one of either Leeds or Southampton will reach the Premier League in today’s playoff final.

Here’s how you can watch the game both on our television and through a live stream broadcast of the game.

Both Leeds and Southampton had high hopes for an immediate return to the Premier League, but inconsistent performances in recent weeks prevented them from securing a top-two finish and they stumbled at the finish.

Now, fans of one of these teams will be left disappointed as promotion to the top tier of English football awaits the victor.

Leeds amassed a respectable 90 points but faltered towards the end of the season, earning only four points from their last six games.

How to watch live streams of the game

You can watch the match live if you live in the UK. Viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event channel. You can also go in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Southampton went 22 games unbeaten during the middle of the campaign, but their slow start and finish leave them with just one final chance to regain their Premier League status.

Is the playoff final on TV?

Yes the playoff final is on tv in the UK, with the kick off time of 3PM from Wembley Stadium in London. You can watch via Sky Sports or the Sky Go app, or using Now TV service.

The pressure is immense for both teams heading into today’s games, and both sets of fans are sure to be in for a torrid afternoon.

Leeds are 6/4 favourites to win the game in the 90 minutes without extra time and 5/4 to secure promotion, while Southampton are 2/1 to win in regular time and 6/5 to succeed on the day.

This one really could go either way, but it should make for an enthralling contest for the neutral.