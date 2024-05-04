Home - News - Leeds vs Southampton – 4th May 2024 live streaming on tv

One of the most interesting matches of the final day is this one: Leeds vs Southampton at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently third and at the top of the play-off group, and could in theory jump Ipswich to the guaranteed promotion slot should the latter team have a disastrous game against Huddersfield.

However, that would take a full three points and against Southampton, who are one place behind in the table, is highly unlikely.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is live on tv in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel and Main Event. You can also use Sky Go mobile app. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Elland Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Southampton are sitting pretty, unable to catch Leeds but clear of next placed Norwich, and guaranteed a play-off place, but they won’t take this game lightly.

In head-to-head terms the last few meetings have been an even split between the two sides. Leeds’ last five games have seen them win only once, however, so their form currently is unpredictable.

Southampton go into this match on the back of three straight wins – the last against lowly Stoke – and have nothing to lose here in going all-out. It is a difficult task against the Yorkshire side who will certainly be firing on all cylinders.

What time does the broadcast coverage start?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and broadcast begins from Elland Road Stadium in Leeds from the kick off time of the game.

A difficult match to call, then, but one that we feel will go the way of the home side on current and recent form alone.

Our Tip – Leeds 2, Southampton 1