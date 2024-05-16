Home - News - Leeds vs Norwich live streaming – Watch on TV today

After a tense and cagey first leg which ended in a goalless stalemate, Leeds United and Norwich City once again face off at Elland Road to determine who will advance to the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The first leg wasn’t the most thrilling match, with both sides nervy and edgy, perhaps unsurprisingly given the stakes, but viewers are hoping for a more open and entertaining contest when the two sides meet again at Elland Road this evening.

The Lilywhites led by former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, are the current favorites to be promoted from the Championship via the play-offs, considering they play in front of their famous home crowd.

How to watch Leeds Utd v Norwich City live streams

When Leeds are at their best, it’s easy to see why they’re favored but things haven’t really gone to plan in recent weeks.

United have recruited well, with attacking talents like Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, and Patrick Bamford leading the line.

Leeds have been unstoppable at times this season. However, they have also shown vulnerability under pressure in recent weeks with a series of disappointing results.

Crushing defeats to relegation-battling QPR and Blackburn Rovers in the final weeks of the season ultimately cost Farke’s side a spot in the top two, making the play-offs a tough challenge to recover for.

Farke will need his team to demonstrate a stronger mentality as the pressure starts to build with so much at stake.

Most importantly, the German manager will be eager to see an improvement in his side which has stuttered and underperformed.

Norwich themselves haven’t been in the best of form and how they reached the playoffs is pretty remarkable. Despite heavy criticism from the fanbase towards manager David Wagner, he now has the Canaries just two games away from a Premier League return.

The journey hasn’t been easy, and it took a strong push in the second half of the campaign for Norwich to reach the play-offs after a dismal few months at the start of their season.

Promotion would mark a fantastic achievement for Norwich, surprising many who didn’t see it coming at the start of the season.

Brazilian playmaker Gabriel Sara has been a key driver behind Norwich’s play-off push, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists in a highly productive campaign. He will be the main player Leeds need to watch out for.

The main key to this game is how Leeds deal with the pressure in front of their home fans. If they are on top then they could score plenty.

Norwich will look the frustrate and get the fans on the home side’s back.