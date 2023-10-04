Leeds v QPR live streaming – how to watch the match on TV

Home - News - Leeds v QPR live streaming – how to watch the match on TV

Following a disheartening loss to Southampton, the Whites are gearing up for their midweek showdown against Queens Park Rangers.

The performance of Leeds United in the EFL Championship has been inconsistent, to say the least. Out of nine outings in the Championship, they’ve secured victories in just three.

Similarly, QPR faced another blow, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City. The Rangers, too, have been searching for their rhythm in the Championship.

Is the Leeds game on TV?

Fans in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Red Button – the Leeds vs QPR game is not one of the featured live games on Sky tonight.

You can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

What time does the match kick off?

Date : Wednesday 4th October 2023

: Wednesday 4th October 2023 Kick-off : 7:45 PM UK time

: 7:45 PM UK time League : EFL Championship 2023/24

: EFL Championship 2023/24 Venue: Elland Road

Leeds Utd

Their recent form includes results against Southampton FC (L), Watford FC (W), Hull City FC (D), Millwall FC (W), and Sheffield Wednesday (D).

Queens Park Rangers (QPR)

Their last few matches saw them against Coventry City FC (L), Birmingham City (D), Swansea City AFC (D), Sunderland AFC (L), and Middlesbrough FC (W).