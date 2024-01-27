Home - News - Leeds v Plymouth live streaming – tv channel details

Where to watch the FA Cup tie between Leeds Utd and Plymouth Argyle, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream news.

Leeds United will be aiming to maintain their fine form into the FA Cup as they play host to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites’ advanced to the FA Cup fourth round after securing a 3-0 victory against League One side Peterborough United in the last round, with Ethan Ampadu bagging a brace, and in-form striker Patrick Bamford also getting on the scoresheet, as they strolled to victory.

Where can I watch the game?

The match from is not televised in the UK unfortunately as BBC and ITV have chosen different games to broadcast. You can watch on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe or Paramount+ channel in Australia. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium.

The hosts’ made it five straight wins in all competitions with a 1-0 Championship victory over Norwich at Elland Road in midweek, as they moved within two points of the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Although an instant promotion back to the greener pastures of the Premier League is the primary aim this season for Daniel Farke’s side, a home fourth-round fixture against a struggling Plymouth provides the Elland Road side a prime chance of reaching the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims, on the other hand, have undoubtedly shown green shoots of recovery under Ian Foster lately, with two wins and two draws in their last five games.

Argyle remain unconvincing on their away trips, and have yet to win in 14 assignments on the road. They face a Leeds side unbeaten at home this season, so it spells trouble for the visitors.

