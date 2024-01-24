Home - News - Leeds v Norwich live stream – where to watch on TV

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United are gunning to make it four straight wins in the Championship when they welcome in-form Norwich City to Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites’ have shown themselves to be a streaky outfit since the arrival of Daniel Farke in the summer, with their current run of four victories in a row following a run of just one win in five.

How to get the Leeds v Norwich City game

This Wednesday night Championship game is televised on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Leeds Elland Road Stadium.

They come into this one with plenty of momentum on their side, ruthlessly dispatching the likes of Birmingham City, Peterborough United, and Cardiff City with a 3-0 scoreline before squeezing a narrow 2-1 victory over Preston North End last time out thanks to a last-gasp spot-kick from substitute Joel Piroe.

Daniel Farke’s men, who sit fourth in the Championship table, can’t afford to take their foot off the gas, though, as they need an extended run of wins if they are to catch second-place Ipswich Town, who are five points ahead, and climb into the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds have been formidable at home this season, winning their last three straight games at Elland Road, including an impressive 4-0 victory over runners-up Ipswich, and will be confident of securing maximum points on Wednesday as they attempt to cut the gap on the top three ahead of them.

Norwich, meanwhile, are eighth in the table and within touching distance of moving into the playoff places, with under-fire boss David Wagner turning the corner following a brilliant five-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Canaries’ impressively beat West Brom 2-0 at Carrow Road in their most recent Championship outing.

