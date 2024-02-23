Home - News - Leeds v Leicester on TV – Where to watch Friday night EFL

Find out how to watch the exciting EFL Friday night match between Leeds United and Leicester City, including details on the television broadcast schedule and options for live streaming the match.

In this top of the table clash, second-placed Leeds United face off against league leaders Leicester City in a high-stakes encounter.

Leeds has been in stellar form, remaining undefeated in all competitions since January 1st, which includes a series of eight continuous wins in the Championship and an impressive tally of seven clean sheets.

TV Channel details : Where to watch live streaming

The upcoming match between Leeds United and Leicester City will be televised live on Sky Sports Football this Friday night for viewers in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM from Elland Road

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Leeds Utd.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Where to watch in Australia

The match is broadcast on beIN Sports channel in Australia, although you will need to be an Australian resident to watch the game tonight. Make sure to watch the time zones for exact kick off times.

Leeds United, boasting the only undefeated home record in the EFL with 12 wins, four draws, and no losses, aim to preserve this impressive streak by securing a victory against Leicester at Elland Road.

The team faced a challenging summer, marked by a slow start in their pre-season preparations, which initially reflected in their performance — managing just one win in the first five league games.

Leeds Utd form guide

However, as the transfer window closed, Leeds’ strategic recruitment paid off, showing a marked improvement as the months progressed.

Under the guidance of Daniel Farke, Leeds has been on a remarkable run, achieving eight consecutive league victories in 2024, with the last five featuring clean sheets.

Positioned equally on points with third-placed Ipswich Town, Leeds stands out with a superior goal difference of 14.

Leicester City, on the other hand, holds a comfortable nine-point lead at the top, despite a surprising 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough last Saturday.

The Foxes, having topped the division since September, can take pride in their impressive tally of 78 points from 33 games.

The possibility of surpassing Reading’s record 106-point achievement from the 2005-06 season is within reach. However, Leicester needs to be vigilant against any potential slump that could jeopardize their chances of automatic promotion.

Their schedule for March poses challenges, including demanding away games against Sunderland and Hull, along with a crucial home match against Southampton.

Currently, the Foxes are in a relatively secure spot, maintaining a nine-point lead over Ipswich, who sits in third place.

Leicester also the highest-scoring team in the division, having netted 69 goals so far in the 2023/24 season.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.