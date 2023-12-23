Home - News - Leeds v Ipswich live streaming on TV

Where to watch the early Saturday lunchtime kick off between Leeds Utd and Ipswich Town, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

It’s third vs. second in the Championship on Saturday as Leeds United welcome high-flying Ipswich Town to Elland Road for a crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Leeds Utd are enjoying a fine campaign under promotion specialist Daniel Farke and currently lead the promotion playoff race as they currently sit third on the Championship table.

What TV channel is the game on?

This lunchtime kick off is the featured early kick off in the Championship today, and will be live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel from 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service live from Elland Road.

The Whites’ have lost just once in their last nine matches, picking up six wins in the process.

Leeds eye top spot

After dropping points twice in a row against Sunderland and Coventry City last week, they now find themselves 10 points off the pace set by the top two and will be aiming to trim the gap to the automatic promotion places with a positive result here.

As for Ipswich, the Tractor Boys missed the chance to extend their lead over their opponents, Leeds, last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by East Anglian rivals Norwich at home.

The visitors’ have impressed on their away trips this term, losing just once on their 11 road assignments so far, winning seven, and drawing the other three.

The odds favor the Leeds Utd home win at 8/11, yet the Tractor Boys, brimming with confidence, are set to challenge them at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s team has recently lost some ground, widening the points difference between these two teams to 10.

If the visitors clinch a victory in this match, it could significantly impact Leeds’ aspirations for automatic promotion. This match is increasingly looking like a crucial one for the home team in front of their own fans.

Ipswich Town look touch of value

On the other side, Kieran McKenna’s squad continues to defy expectations.

Having scored two or more goals in their last five league matches, and with Leeds not known for a particularly strong defense, it’s not surprising that the odds for both teams scoring are set at 4/7.

Getting on the Ipswich away win may be the best selection in this one at 3/1.