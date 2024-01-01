Home - News - Leeds v Birmingham live streaming – where to watch

Leeds United will look to bounce back from back-to-back Championship losses when they welcome Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City to Elland Road on New Year’s Day.

The Whites’ hopes of catching the top two were dealt another blow last Friday as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

What TV channel is the game on?

This New Year’s Day kick off is not broadcast in the UK due to the 3PM television restrictions imposed in the UK.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Leeds’s Elland Road Stadium.

Grady Diangana’s 37th-minute strike proved all the difference as Baggies’ boss Carlos Corberan got one over his former side by inflicting a second consecutive defeat on Daniel Farke’s Leeds, who have now won only one of their last five games and are a massive nine points adrift in the race for automatic qualification.

20th-placed Birmingham City, meanwhile, played out a drab goalless draw against an in-form Bristol City side last time out.

Although they produced a respectable defensive performance, Wayne Rooney’s troops remain winless in their last four games, and have collected just nine points in 14 games under the former Manchester United and England legend, with the gap to the relegation zone down to just seven points.

At full-time, boos rang around St Andrew’s as a section of Blues’ fans made their displeasure with Rooney’s style of play and the team’s poor recent results pretty clear.