Leeds Utd v Sunderland live on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Leeds Sunderland game this evening? I bring you the latest information and all you need to know about TV listings.

Aiming to move back into the top-two automatic qualification places in the Championship, Leeds United play host to an out-of-sorts Sunderland outfit at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Whites failed to capitalise on Ipswich Town’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich City last Saturday, falling to a 2-1 defeat of their own to Coventry City on the road in what was their first league defeat in 2024.

I’d expect Leeds to bounce back tonight and I’m thinking Sunderland don’t really have much to play for.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Leeds match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event (Channel 401) today. Kick off time for the game is 20:00PM.

Daniel Farke’s side remain a point adrift of the Tractor Boys and two behind league leaders Leicester City, who also have a game in hand, in a nail-biting title race.

The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways as they return to the home comforts of Elland Road. They have well-and-truly been indomitable at home, as they have yet to suffer defeat in front of their supporters in all competitions, and they have won 16 of their past 17 Championship matches.

They face a Sunderland side who have seen their season fizzle out since the sacking of Michael Beale following a disastrous run of results.

The Black Cats head to Elland Road fresh off a 0-0 stalemate with Bristol City in their most recent Championship fixture, as they failed to make the most of their lion’s share of possession.

The visitors have now won only one of their last ten Championship games. They have lost seven games in that stretch, although they are not in grave danger of falling into relegation danger.

I’m all over the Leeds home win in this one.

